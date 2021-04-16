Nigeria Records 8,439 Adverse Cases Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria has recorded a total of 8,439 mild adverse effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine since the commencement of its inoculation exercise in the country.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), in a joint press conference with the World Health Organisation (WHO), disclosed this on Friday.

Speaking at the event, the NPHCDA boss, Faisal Shuaib, said some cases of mild Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), include nausea, body pains, fever, vomiting, diarrhea headaches, dizziness and allergic reactions.

“In Nigeria, since the vaccination program was officially rolled out on 15th of April 2021, a total of 8,439 mild Adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported.

“These range from pain, swelling at the site of the inoculation, to body pains and nausea. Similarly, 52 cases of moderate to severe incidents of AEFI have been reported.

“These presented as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea headaches, dizziness and allergic reactions. Five states have the highest records of the AEFI namely: Kaduna (970) Cross River (859), Yobe (541), Kebbi (511), and Lagos (448),” he said.

The agency’s boss, however, said that the WHO strongly recommends the continued use of AstraZeneca for all age groups as its top scientists advocate its safety.

Shuaib also reiterated that the organization had reached a conclusion that benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.

“When incidents, no matter how rare, appear in populations receiving the vaccine, relevant authorities must investigate to determine whether there may be a connection between the medical incident and the vaccine.

“At this stage, different countries are taking different approaches,” he said.

Despite the reports of the adverse reactions in some parts of the country, the NPHCDA said over a million Nigerians have received their first doses of the vaccine as of April 16.