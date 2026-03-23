Nigeria Rolls Out HIV Prevention Injection

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Nigeria has begun preparations to roll out Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug, across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory, as part of efforts to expand access to innovative prevention services.

At a media briefing on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, said Anambra, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory were selected.

Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable antiretroviral administered once every six months as pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV-negative individuals, offering an alternative to daily oral prevention drugs.

Salako said the rollout marked a significant step toward ending HIV and AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, through strengthened prevention, treatment and care services across the country. He said Nigeria was selected by the Global Fund as one of nine early adopter countries after expressing interest in March 2025 and receiving approval for the introduction of Lenacapavir.

“About 52,000 doses of Lenacapavir have been provided to catalyse its introduction into our arsenal for HIV prevention and control,” Salako said.

He said the first batch of the drug had already arrived, adding that preparations were ongoing for national launch and facility-level rollout across the selected states. Salako emphasised that the drug was not a treatment but a prevention option for HIV-negative individuals at substantial risk of infection.

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“It is not a treatment. It is a prevention. It should not be seen as a licence for risky behaviour,” he said.

He said the government adopted a phased approach to ensure proper monitoring of safety outcomes before nationwide expansion. This is a controlled scale of introduction. We need to monitor outcomes and capture any local reactions before scaling up,” Salako said.

He said rollout activities would include a national launch, media engagement and facility-level flag-off across the selected states as part of implementation efforts.

Salako added that the National Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Implementation Plan 2025 to 2028 would guide scale-up, covering service delivery, supply chain, financing and community engagement. He said successful implementation of Lenacapavir would strengthen Nigeria’s HIV prevention response and accelerate progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Dr Adebobola Bashorun, National Coordinator of the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Programme, said the rollout plan was developed using programmatic data and stakeholder collaboration.

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“Lenacapavir is not a cure. It is a prevention drug taken twice a year,” Bashorun said.

He said no major adverse events had been recorded, noting that only mild injection-site pain had been observed as a common side effect. Bashorun said the drug would complement existing prevention options, including oral pre-exposure prophylaxis and long-acting injectable cabotegravir, expanding choices for individuals at risk. He cautioned that the availability of the drug should not encourage risky behaviour.

Director of Public Health, Dr Charles Nzelu, described the development as long overdue and critical to improving adherence to HIV prevention interventions.

“This drug is long expected. With twice-yearly dosing, people will not need to take drugs daily. This drug is not a substitute. People must continue other preventive measures,” he said.

Nzelu added that while the government was currently funding the rollout, engagement with the private sector would be considered as implementation progresses.

Dr Temitope Ilori, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), said the innovation would strengthen Nigeria’s comprehensive HIV prevention strategy.

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“This is a very innovative prevention method that will enhance adherence and compliance, especially among high-risk populations. It does not prevent sexually transmitted infections or unwanted pregnancies,” she said.

Ilori added that the drug was not recommended for pregnant women and should be used within a broader combination prevention approach.

Margaret Zamzu, the Global Fund’s Disease Fund Manager for Tuberculosis and HIV, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s capacity to implement the programme successfully.