Nigeria Seeks Qatar’s Help To Improve National Library

Nigeria’s Ministry of Education is finalising an MoU with the Qatar National Library that will help deliver a National Library that serves as Nigeria’s central hub for knowledge, research, culture, and lifelong learning.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who tweeted this on Monday, said the partnership will support technical collaboration on operations, digital services, and preservation; architectural and technological standards; staff training and exchange programmes; and adoption of innovative technologies to widen access and improve service delivery.

Alausa said this idea was informed by the insight he got from his visit to Doha for the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), where he was privileged to visit the Qatar National Library.

“At QNL, I explored some of the world-class features we aim to emulate as we build a truly modern, 21st-century National Library for Nigeria: advanced digital systems, preservation laboratories, innovation and learning spaces, extensive research collections, and cutting-edge community programmes.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, had on September 1 announced plans to dedicate her birthday to God and a cause close to her heart, which she identified as the completion of the National Library.

She appealed in a video message to well-wishers.

“I wish to appeal to those who would like to send a birthday card, cakes, flowers, greetings in the newspapers, or gifts. Please send the funds to the designated account, “Oluremi@65 Education Fund’, for a special project close to my heart… The completion of the National Library.

“This will be the best birthday present I have ever received. My love for education has informed my decision to dedicate my birthday to this worthy cause,” Mrs Tinubu said in her statement ahead of her birthday on September 21,” her message read then.

The Minister, however, stated that with the support of the First Lady, whose birthday appeal helped raise over N25bn, and the directive of President Bola Tinubu, additional resources have now been mobilised for contractors and consultants to return to the site.

“With the remarkable support of our First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON—whose birthday appeal helped raise over ₦25 billion—and the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, additional resources have now been mobilised for contractors and consultants to return to site,” he said.

The National Library project, initiated in 1981 and launched in 2006, was initially awarded N8.59bn and expected to be completed in less than two years. It faced delays due to funding challenges.

In 2019, as costs ballooned and work progress slowed, the Federal Government disclosed that over N50bn was needed for the completion of the National Library.

Alausa, however, emphasised that the vision is for Nigeria to build a world-class National Library that stands proudly among global institutions.