Nigeria Speaks On Killing Of Citizen In S/Africa

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg has urged Nigerians living in South Africa to seek justice through due process following the killing of Emeka Clement Uzor, a compatriot.

The consulate, however, strongly condemned the killing of Emeka, describing it as unfortunate, noting that it had raised concerns over the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the consulate said the deceased was attacked on Feb. 8 at Windsor East in Johannesburg by a group allegedly led by one Xoilani Khumalo.

It expressed concern over what it described as a seeming deliberate attempt by some elements to generalise issues and label well-meaning and respectable Nigerians in the country as criminals.

According to the consulate, reports of the incident have caused the family of the deceased, the Nigerian community, and diplomatic missions in South Africa great shock and pain.

The consulate said South African authorities had promised to investigate the incident thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It appealed to the Nigerian community in that country to remain calm and law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, particularly those in 2008, 2015, and 2019, highlight deep-rooted sentiments of discrimination and intolerance against foreign migrants.

Available data show that the 2008 xenophobic attacks recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by the violence witnessed in 2015 and 2019.

Xenophobic violence has remained a recurring challenge in South Africa, prompting calls for more stringent measures to curb the trend.