Nigeria Sues Facebook For N30 Billion Over ‘Unethical Advertising’

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms; the parent company of social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp; at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

ARCON revealed in a statement that it is seeking a declaration that the continued publication of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram, without ensuring they are vetted and approved is illegal and a violation of the current advertising law in Nigeria.

“ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space”, the statement read in part.

The regulatory body also argues that Meta’s continued exposure of these unverified adverts had led to a loss of revenue for the Federal Government, as such it is seeking N30 billion in sanctions for the violation of the advertising laws and the loss of revenue caused by the continued exposure of those adverts.

ARCON explained that it is not regulating the online media space but rather, is focused on ensuring that advertising and marketing communications online adhere to its establishment Act.