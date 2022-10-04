Nigeria Sues Facebook For N30 Billion Over ‘Unethical Advertising’

Social Media
By Busayo Agbola
Mark-Zuckerberg-Facebook-Meta
Screen shot of CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's "Connect" virtual event

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms; the parent company of social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp; at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

ARCON revealed in a statement that it is seeking a declaration that the continued publication of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram, without ensuring they are vetted and approved is illegal and a violation of the current advertising law in Nigeria.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

JUST IN: Buhari To Present N19.76t 2023 Appropriation Bill To NASS Friday

Music

‘It’s Been 48Hrs’ – Joeboy Dares Singer Asa To Act On N300m Copyright Infringement Notice

“ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space”, the statement read in part.

The regulatory body also argues that Meta’s continued exposure of these unverified adverts had led to a loss of revenue for the Federal Government, as such it is seeking N30 billion in sanctions for the violation of the advertising laws and the loss of revenue caused by the continued exposure of those adverts.

ARCON explained that it is not regulating the online media space but rather, is focused on ensuring that advertising and marketing communications online adhere to its establishment Act.

You might also like

Twitter: Musk Subpoenas Jack Dorsey In Legal Battle To Terminate Deal

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Privacy Features, Prevents Screenshots On Disappearing…

Trump, Others React To Elon Musk’s Termination Of Twitter Acquisition Deal

Twitter Board Endorses Musk’s $44 Billion Deal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.