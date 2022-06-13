Nigeria Thrash Sao Tome 10-0 In AFCON Qualifier, Top Group A

The Super Eagles earned three points against the Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé and Príncipe at the Grand Stade Agadir, also known as Adrar Stadium, on Monday.

The Nigerian team won 10-0 which moved them to the top of the AFCON Group A table following their 2-1 defeat of Sierra Leone at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

The only time the Super Eagles have gone into double figures was a 10-1 victory over now Benin Republic more than six decades ago.

On Monday, Victor Osimhen scored four times to give the Super Eagles a resounding victory in their Day 2 encounter of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series in Morocco.

Osimhen scored in the ninth, 48th, 65th and 84th minutes alongside Moses Simon who scored in the 28th minute, Moffi (43′, 60′), Oghenekaro Etebo (55′), Ademola Lookman (63′) and Emmanuel Dennis (90+2′).

Head Coach Jose Peseiro had said at the Aeroport Agadir Almarissa that the encounter against ‘The Falcons and True Parrots’ would bring the best out of his team as they seek to go top of the Group A table.

“We want to be the team at the top of the table, so we must fight hard against the opponents. Every match, we must commit ourselves fully to winning it. As I said earlier in the week, Nigeria have huge pedigree and they also have both quality and quantity of players. It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games,” he had said.