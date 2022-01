Out of form Ghana have been drawn to face the Super Eagles in the African World Cup play-offs.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg on March 21, while the Super Eagles will host the second leg on March 29.

Based on the outcome, the aggregate winner will book a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cameroon face Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo play Morocco and Mali tackle Tunisia.

Also, Egypt that qualified second place in the Group D of AFCON will clash with Senegal.