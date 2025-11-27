Nigeria To Host African Boxing Inaugural Congress

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Boxing Federation has been granted the hosting rights for the Inaugural African Boxing Congress and Boxing Gala Night.

African Boxing is the governing body of the continent’s boxing confederation. It’s an

arm of World Boxing, the international body for Olympic-style boxing globally.

In a letter addressed to the NBF, the apex governing body for Olympic style boxing in Africa described Nigeria as a strategic nation with the capacity to lead a holistic advancement of the squared ropes sports, in the continent.

The letter further announced the appointment of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) Vice President, Hon. Omonlei Imadu, as a member of the African Boxing Working Committee, and an additional responsibility as Head of Organisation for the forthcoming Congress.

The African Boxing Congress and Gala Night are both scheduled to take place on Sunday, 28th December 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The VP of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Hon. Imadu said the NBF is committed to a successful hosting of the event as it will make Nigeria a rallying point for African boxing.

He said, “As a federation, we would do all in our power to host a successful event in December, as the head of the organisation, I am particularly excited at the prospect of having the congress in Nigeria because it’s one that will position both the NBF and our nation as a central point for the highest boxing decision-making body in the continent.”

As the host of the African Boxing Congress, Nigeria is now in pole position to emerge as the host nation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics boxing qualifiers in Africa.

The event will further place the Nigeria Boxing Federation in a more favourable disposition to attract several developmental programmes to aid the advancement of Olympic-style pugilists in the country through the continental governing body.

African Boxing has also announced the establishment of its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Inaugural African Boxing Congress will convene representatives from over twenty affiliated national federations from across Africa in Lagos.