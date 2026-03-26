Nigeria To Receive 100 Returnees From Algeria

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The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has received 100 Nigerian returnees from Algeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Mohammed Olatunde, Head, Lagos Operations of NEMA on Thursday in Lagos. Olatunde added that the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) also partnered with NEMA and IOM to receive the returnees.

He said the returnees arrived at about 2:40 p.m. aboard an Air Algerie flight as part of the Assisted Voluntary Return programme facilitated by IOM in collaboration with the Federal Government and (NCFRMI). He added that the Nigeria Immigration Service carried out biometric registration and documentation upon their arrival.

Olatunde explained that the process was designed to ensure proper documentation and support the reintegration of the returnees. The agency’s head of operations said the returnees were provided with food, water, medical care, and other humanitarian assistance.

He added that logistics support, counselling, and coordination services were also provided to ensure a smooth reception process.