Nigeria To Triple LPG Supply As Marketers Push For Affordable Gas

Liquefied Petroleum Gas marketers have set an ambitious target to raise Nigeria’s annual LPG supply to six million metric tonnes in the coming years as part of efforts to deepen the use of cleaner energy across the country.

The outgoing President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Oladapo Olatunbosun, announced the plan at the association’s 38th Annual General Meeting in Abuja, where he reviewed industry performance and outlined future projections.

Olatunbosun said the sector had recorded major growth in recent years, noting that national LPG consumption rose from about 900,000 metric tonnes four years ago to more than 9M metric tonnes in 2024.

He attributed the rise to increased investment, collaboration with government agencies, and growing public acceptance of gas as a cleaner domestic energy source.

“About four years ago, national consumption of LPG was between 900,000 metric tonnes and 1M metric tonnes. Today, it has risen to 2M metric tonnes, and from the look of things, by the first quarter of next year, LPG consumption will hit 3M metric tonnes per annum,” he said.

He explained that with continued policy support and private sector participation, the association’s long-term target of 6M metric tonnes per annum was achievable. According to him, meeting this goal would place Nigeria on the same level as Morocco and Egypt, which currently lead LPG supply in Africa.

Although Nigeria has one of the largest natural gas reserves on the continent, domestic LPG penetration is still low, especially in rural communities. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority estimates national consumption at about 1.9 to 2M metric tonnes annually—far below the country’s potential market capacity of up to 6M tonnes.

Olatunbosun acknowledged concerns over the rising cost of cooking gas and inconsistent supply but expressed optimism that prices would begin to stabilise as more local producers enter the market.

He said additional supply from Seplat Energy, the Dangote Refinery, and other gas infrastructure projects would ease pressure on the system.

He urged the incoming leadership of the association to prioritise affordability and expand LPG access to rural areas. According to him, many rural communities still lack the infrastructure and distribution channels needed to benefit from the gas expansion programme.

To improve safety and efficiency, he also called on industry operators to adopt innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital monitoring tools that can curb product theft, detect leakage, and enhance plant operations. He encouraged young Nigerians to develop technological solutions to strengthen the LPG value chain.

Reflecting on his four-year tenure, Olatunbosun thanked NALPGAM members for their cooperation and described his leadership period as one of resilience and transformation. The highlight of the AGM was the election of new executives who will steer the association’s affairs for the next four years.