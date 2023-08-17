Nigeria Trapped In Illicit Financial Flow, ICPC Boss

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has said Nigeria is trapped in illicit financial flow, IFF.

Advertisement

He however revealed the commission has been adopting various strategies to free the country from the IFF even as he said it has been hurting the country.

Owasanoye made the revelation on Thursday at the sensitization workshop on guidelines for private sector response to IFF vulnerabilities in the country.

The ICPC boss said Nigeria, like many other African countries, is “seriously fiscally challenged due to the growing need for domestic resources to meet urgent and critical national development programs and promises of the government.”

According to him, “The global fiscal and security challenges and constraints of the moment have not left any country behind in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing monetary policy tightening by major central banks around the world, to the extent that IFFs is a drain on Nigeria’s potential revenue accretion.

“It is also a drain on her forex reserves, as it contributes to exchange rate depreciation, which in turn feeds inflation and increases the cost of servicing external debts.

Advertisement

“More importantly, it negatively impacts the cost of imported goods like petroleum with its attendant radical consequences on the daily livelihood experience of ordinary citizens.”

In order to get out of “this trap”, which Nigeria is in, the chairman suggested that diverse measures are required to tackle IFFs in all its forms in order to improve Nigeria’s quest for domestic revenue increase relative to the size of her economy, in spite of the volatile global economic and financial system.

He further noted that the ICPC as Secretariat for the Inter Agency committee on IFF, has in the past four years focused attention on practical measures to enhance Nigeria’s ability to stem IFFs, reduce capital flight and enhance Nigeria’s capacity for domestic resource mobilisation.

He said this was done by identifying vulnerabilities and other weaknesses in the systems and processes of agencies and institutions within the public and private sector, and advising reforms and building capacity of role players to mitigate losses.

“In this regard, the Commission collaborates with local and international partners such as the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) which is the Secretariat for the Mbeki Panel to promote not just capacity building on how to deal with IFFs but also advocate the Common African Position on Asset Recovery, which is an AU adopted political document and roadmap on recovery of African assets illicitly and illegally transferred abroad,” he said.

Advertisement

The ICPC Boss also noted that in the past three years, ICPC in collaboration with the Inter Agency Committee on IFFs and other partners, revised and updated the Negotiation Guidelines for the Drafting of Contracts and Agreements by Government Parties to Prevent Corruption and IFFs and Ensure Sustainable Development.

“The aim is to reduce the propensity of government officials negotiating commercially inimical and IFFs/corruption facilitating clauses advertently or inadvertently in contracts with external parties, thereby bringing losses to government and the people.

“Such inimical clauses ultimately result in avoidable capital transfer or penalties and fines against the country.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Adelabu Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, in his own speech noted that stemming Illicit Financial Flows has recently topped global discussion given its negative impact on global development agenda, as well as the governance challenge it has generated through time.

“The Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), unless checked, will continue to significantly erode domestic revenues, enable corruption, threaten economic stability and sustainable development, divert money from public priorities as well as hamper Government’s efforts to mobilise domestic resources and recover better,” he said.

He pointed out that in Nigeria and across the African continent, “we continue to suffer various forms of IFFs, including tax evasion and other harmful tax practices, the illegal export of foreign exchange, abusive transfer pricing, trade mispricing, mis-invoicing of services, illegal exploitation and under-invoicing of natural resources, organised crimes, and corruption.”