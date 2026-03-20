Nigeria, UK Advance Defence Pact

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Nigeria and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation following a bilateral meeting held during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the UK.

The meeting, which took place at Lancaster House, brought together senior Nigerian officials and the UK Minister of State for Defence, Vernon Coaker, to review existing military collaboration and explore new areas of partnership.

Discussions centred on enhancing defence cooperation and strengthening the framework for tactical engagements between both countries.

“Both sides highlighted the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and the UK, which is anchored on joint training, operational support, and coordinated planning.”

Officials cited the recently concluded Nigeria–UK joint training programme led by the UK Royal Marines’ 42 Commando Unit in January 2026 as a key milestone.

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The exercise, supported by the UK, was said to have improved Nigeria’s capacity in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and anti-piracy operations.

A major outcome of the engagement is the planned advancement and signing of a Defence Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at institutionalising collaboration between both nations.

President Tinubu emphasised the importance of the partnership in tackling evolving security challenges across the Sahel region, particularly in combating terrorism.

Both countries expressed optimism that sustained cooperation and stronger institutional frameworks would enhance Nigeria’s defence capabilities and contribute to regional and global security.