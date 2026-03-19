Nigeria, UK Sign Agreements On Visas, Migration, Border Security

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The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Kingdom have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The agreements cover migration partnership, cooperation on organised immigration crime and border security, and a statement of intent on expanding business visas for UK companies operating in Nigeria.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, signed two of the MoUs on Wednesday and the third on Thursday on behalf of the Federal Government in the UK.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Babatunde Alao, on Thursday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo said the agreements reflected Nigeria’s commitment to a migration framework that is transparent and aligned with national interests and international obligations.

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He said the partnership underscored a shared determination to build a migration system that is safe, orderly and mutually beneficial.

He added that the focus over the next year would be on achieving measurable progress and effective implementation, expressing hope that the agreements would serve as a model for future bilateral cooperation.

The minister acknowledged that Nigeria had an existing applaudable working relationship with UK home office in Nigeria.

“This relationship with the UK means a lot to us and you can see the level of commitment that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has put in,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He reiterated that Nigeria remained steadfast in its duty to protect citizens while ensuring that those who abuse legal pathways or engage in criminality are held accountable.

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While signing on the expansion of business visas for UK companies, Tunji-Ojo said that, following the bold reforms of President Tinubu, the use of visa serves as a catalyst for socio-economic development in Nigeria.

“Regarding visa agreement, personally as the Minister of Interior, I can tell you that I am very happy with this, because for us, this is what we have been looking forward to,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that in building a trillion dollar worth economy, Nigeria must cut trade barriers such as barriers of irregular migration.

“I want to assure you on behalf of Mr President and the great people of Nigeria, that we are open for endless possibilities of growth and socio-economic development.

“So be rest assured that we will be true to this, we will swing into action and ensure all barriers are removed,” he added.

According to the UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, Nigeria will always be categorised as number one in successful bilateral relations.

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“We are obviously always having bilateral discussions with other countries, however, you will always be number one because you are the first to have gotten such an extensive agreement and we really do appreciate it.

“I think we both understand one another and I think we have a shared vision here for the work that our countries can do together and I really do appreciate it,” the home secretary said.

During the signing of the third MoU, UK Trade Envoy, Florence Eshalomi, stated that the agreement on expansion of business visas for UK companies, had clear benefits for both countries.

Eshalomi attributed the heightened partnership as a bold step, vital for economic growth for Africa’s largest and thriving economy, Nigeria.

The MoU on Migration Partnership, establishes a comprehensive framework for promoting safe, orderly and regulated migration between both countries while reaffirming full respect for national laws, international obligations, and human rights.

In addition, the Statement of Intent on Cooperation on Organised Immigration Crime and Border Security establishes a three-year strategic plan between the UK Home Office and Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior (Nigeria) to combat criminal networks that profit from irregular migration.

The MoU on the Expansion of Business Visas for UK companies working with Nigeria announces the expansion of the Business Visa Scheme for UK companies seeking to conduct business in Nigeria, mirroring the UK’s existing enhanced processes for trusted Nigerian companies.

The scheme will be open to credible UK-domiciled firms with verified business or investment interests in Nigeria and is designed to facilitate easier mobility for legitimate business travellers between the two countries.