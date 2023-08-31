Nigeria, UN Partner To Strengthen Counter-terrorism Efforts

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s Government and the United Nations have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in the country.

The documents were in furtherance of Nigeria’s joint efforts with the international community in combating the global menace of terrorism, the Head of Strategic Communications Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa said on Thursday.

Both parties signed the MOU on Wednesday, where they agreed to tackle one of the most complex challenges to the peace, security, and stability of nations around the world.

The National Coordinator, of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Rear Admiral Yem Musa (retd), who represented the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said the two MoUs showed a milestone in cementing Nigeria’s partnership with The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) towards enhanced collective counter-terrorism efforts.

The statement partly read, “They also pledged continued collaboration to identify, collect, and disseminate good practices and lessons learned, and explore new opportunities by promoting dialogue and partnership through the development of capacity-building activities”.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, said the MoUs envisaged further cooperation in the areas of countering terrorist travel, financing of terrorism, border and maritime security, and delivery of counter-terrorism training in Nigeria.