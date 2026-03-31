Nigeria Urges Citizens In South Africa To Be Cautious

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The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria has issued a safety advisory for Nigerians living in South Africa following violent protests in KuGompo City (formerly East London), Eastern Cape, on Monday.

The unrest erupted after reports that a Nigerian, Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, had been installed as a traditional Igbo leader, sparking clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

In the advisory, the High Commission urged Nigerians to exercise caution, maintain a low profile, avoid public gatherings, limit non-essential travel, and be mindful of social media activity to prevent misinformation from inflaming tensions.

Citizens were advised to adhere strictly to local laws and regulations while remaining vigilant in areas affected by the unrest.

A spokesperson for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated that the commission had not received verified reports of attacks on Nigerian nationals through official diplomatic channels and cannot act on unconfirmed social media claims.

He emphasised that the commission would rely on reports from the High Commission in Pretoria to assess the situation and provide guidance.

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Balogun said: “When incidents of this magnitude occur, they are usually reported through official channels and captured by our diplomatic missions.

We cannot respond to social media reports. We will liaise with the Nigerian High Commission to verify any incidents and ensure the safety of Nigerians in South Africa.”

The advisory comes amid growing tensions in South Africa over immigration and economic competition, which have occasionally triggered xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals from other African countries.

High unemployment, inequality, and competition in small business sectors have fuelled resentment toward migrants, particularly Nigerians, Zimbabweans, and Ethiopians.

Authorities in South Africa, including local law enforcement and municipal officials, are actively monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation and ensure the protection of all residents and businesses.

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The Nigerian High Commission reaffirmed that the guidance is intended to promote personal safety and prevent unnecessary panic, while encouraging responsible behaviour and adherence to local laws during the period of unrest.