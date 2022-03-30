Nigeria Vs Ghana: Four Things That Happened At MKO Abiola Stadium

The second leg of the World Cup Qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja has been described as a drama.

The Super Eagles on Tuesday lost to the Black Stars of Ghana 1-1 on the away goal rule.

Thomas Partey’s goal was enough to see the Ghanaian side to Qatar. They held Augustine Eguavoen’s side to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

William Troost-Ekong’s equalizer could not help the Eagles qualify for Qatar ’22.

THE WHISTLER has summarised some of the major moments at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Dirty Stadium Few Hours Before Match

The organisers of the match faced serious criticism by fans for not cleaning up the premises a few hours to the match.

THE WHISTLER observed that by 2pm on Tuesday, cleaning was still ongoing at the entrance of the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The flowers and grass were trimmed less than three hours to the game, while other forms of cleaning were done about the same time.

Ticket Cost Rose By 25 per cent

The price for a regular ticket at the MKO Abiola Stadium has rose to N2,500 a few hours before the match.

The regular ticket was pegged at N2,000. The Ministry of Sports and the Nigerian Football Federation distributed about 20,000 tickets to Nigerians for free.

But the amount of the ticket is different at the Stadium where unlicensed vendors have hiked the price by N500.

Kanu Nwankwo’s Grand Entry Into Stadium



Ghanaian fans joined their Nigerian rivals to celebrate ex-Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo when he appeared on the pitch.

The drama happened a few minutes after Nigerian supporters booed the Black Stars of Ghana when they appeared for a warm up ahead of the second leg match.

The moment the ex- Super Eagles forward and former AFCON Champion appeared at the B19 wing, he was greeted with standing ovation by the Nigerian fans.

“Papilo… Papilo…,” the fans celebrated the former player.

The Ghanaian fans who were scanty also joined their long-time rivals in the Chant.

Kanu who scored the golden goal against Brazil at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics gave both his Nigerian and Ghanaian supporters a bow.

The game which started on a happy note ended on a sad note for the Super Eagles fans when Nigeria lost on away goal rule.

After the final whistle, angry fans invaded the pitch and destroyed some of the facilities.

The angry fans also sent the Ghanaian fans out of the stadium.