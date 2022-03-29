Nigeria VS Ghana: Massive Turn Out At MKO Abiola Stadium As Ticket Price Rises By 25%

By Ukpe Philip

The price for a regular ticket at the MKO Abiola Stadium has risen to N2,500 few hours to the FIFA ’22 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are playing the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of their play-off in Abuja.

The regular  ticket was pegged at N2,000. The Ministry of Sports and the Nigerian Football Federation said 20,000 tickets will be distributed for free.

But the amount of the ticket is different at the Stadium where unlicensed vendors have hiked the price by N500.

A vendor, Musa who spoke to THE WHISTLER said “We bought the ticket for N2,000 and we have to make profit.”

Another ticket seller who gave his name as Bayo said, ” I have sold over 20 tickets at 2,500. Very soon, it will increase to N3,000.”

Meanwhile , many fans are stranded at the various gates of the stadium. 

