Nigeria Will Never Forget Late Supreme Court Justice, Ngwuta – AGF Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has condoled with the family of the late Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, saying that the nation will always remember the great works of the eminent jurist.

Recall that the apex court justice had died on Sunday after an illness, ahead of his valedictory session scheduled for March 30.

Reacting to the development, the AGF observed that the deceased justice contributed his quota to the country’s democratic process.

Malami’s Spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, said that “the death of the eminent jurist created huge vacuum to the Nigerian Justice Sector and in particular the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

He added that “ the late Supreme Court Justice has contributed to the development of the legal profession and nation’s history will never forget him.”