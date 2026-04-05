Nigeria Will Rise Again Despite Challenges, Says CAN

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The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and united, asserting that the country possesses the resilience to overcome its current socio-economic and security challenges.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the call in an Easter message issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Okoh said that the resurrection of Jesus Christ served as a timeless reminder that “rising again is always possible” regardless of past hardships.

​According to the statement, the essence of Easter lies in hope returning when it seems lost and the emergence of new beginnings after difficult periods.

​”Across the country, people are weary. Families are anxious. Many do not feel safe; others are struggling just to get by. For some, hope has grown faint.

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​”But Easter tells us this is not the end. We do not have to remain where we are. We can rise, rebuild, and move forward, together,” Okoh said.

​The cleric challenged those in leadership positions to match their words with visible actions, noting that the current climate serves as a “test of purpose” for the nation’s helmsmen.

​”People must feel leadership, not just hear it. They are looking for action, for empathy, for visible efforts to improve their lives. That is how a nation begins to rise,” he said.

​Addressing the role of the Church, Okoh charged religious bodies to stand firm as pillars of support for the struggling and to offer clear direction during uncertain times.

​He further urged Nigerians not to succumb to fear or division, urging them to resist elements intent on destabilising the country through solidarity and shared belief.

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​”Hard times can divide, but they can also unite. If we choose unity over suspicion and look out for one another, change becomes not just possible, but certain.

​”Easter is more than a celebration; it is a decision to rise above our differences, to stand together, and to confront what holds us back,” he said.

​He wished Nigerians a happy Easter, and prayed for the continued progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.