Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has disclosed that Nigeria will break up should the South-South region decides to join the struggle for the actualization of Biafra Republic.

Okowa who stated this at the Niger Delta Peace and Security Summit held in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area declared “Nigeria will divide the very day the South-South agrees to join Biafra.”

Represented by his Executive Assistant of Orientation, Eugene Uzum, Okowa said some regions in Nigeria feel oppressed and until the people in the South-South unite, they cannot move forward.

He noted that the “Federal Character system and ethnics” in the country have been grossly mismanaged by leaders.

The governor who identified ethnicity as one of the biggest problems of Nigeria said, “Unless you are from a particular tribe in this country, you cannot secure a job. Unless you have one big man somewhere, you cannot get a job.

“Those who control the security apparatus are Hausas. A particular tribe runs the security apparatus.”

Okowa also said “hate speeches” are also part of the problems of Nigeria.

He lamented the alleged injustice in the country, adding that the crude oil in the South-South region is being used to develop every part of the country, which according to him, “This is denigration.”