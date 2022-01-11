Nigerian Air Force Reviews Training Curricula To Meet International Standards

As part of efforts to equip its personnel with the requisite skill to counter foreign and domestic threats, the Nigerian Airforce has reviewed its training curricula

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, made the announcement during the winging ceremony of some pilots and operators at the air force headquarters Abuja.

He said for personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to be combat ready and operate at optimum level to counter both domestic and foreign threats, there was a need to review the curriculum of its training institutions and facilities.

Air Marshal Amao said the NAF recently reviewed the curricula of the various schools in the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) to meet expected standards, whilst also conducting instructional training for the instructors to ensure enhanced performance.

He also revealed that the training curriculum for NAF cadets at the Nigerian Defence Academy has been reviewed and new criteria specified for NAF officers to be eligible for posting to the Academy as instructors.

He said: “I have authorized the audit of selected institutions in the NAF, including flying schools, by a team of experienced retired senior officers with a view to upgrading the practices and facilities at the institutions to meet international standards and best practices.

The CAS added that special arrangements have also been made to upgrade operations training facilities to enhance the operational capacity of NAF operators in anticipation of increased tempo of air operations with the recently acquired platforms, while sustaining capacity building programmes for the NAF Regiment in joint efforts for synergy of air-ground integrated operations with sister Services.

These efforts, according to the Airforce chief, are geared towards positioning the institutions and facilities as centres of excellence that would produce pilots, engineers, technicians and other specialists that are well equipped to carry out their constitutional roles more effectively and efficiently.