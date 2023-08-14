Nigerian Airlines Unable To Pay Insurance Fees As Dollar Scarcity Bites Harder

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian airlines are unable to pay for insurance as access to dollars becomes more difficult for airline operators.

The development was disclosed by the Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, at the third edition of AviaCargo Chinet Conference in 2023 which took place in Lagos.

Uriesi said airlines buy dollars at N950 to meet foreign exchange obligations.

The COO said, “Insurance is a growing problem and because we cannot fly an uninsured aircraft we have no choice, but to hang in there and source for the dollars to do the insurance.

“The losses we accumulated were mainly dollar-based components, when you are procuring dollars above the then CBN rate, you apply when it was N400 to a dollar and you get it at N680. The difference is a lot.”

The Central Bank had introduced a managed float of the naira which led to its depreciation to N779 per dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ forex window and N955 at the parallel market.

The CBN acting governor, Folashodun Shonubi recently admitted shortage of dollars in the forex market.

The Ibom Air COO said the forex situation has become very chronic.

He said, “Now, it is being floated and it is running faster. Recently, we bought a dollar for N915, but on the platform, it was put at N890. Today, it is N900 on the platform, I’m sure when we are getting it, we would procure it at N950.

“The new style now is they tell you ‘give us cash and when we buy dollar we will give you.’ But, it delays, you ask for your cash back and they tell you that you wouldn’t get the dollar.

“Then when they now have the $400,000 they will now tell you the price they got far exceeds what was paid and you need to add more. That is where we are now, I don’t know how other airlines are managing the situation.”