Nigerian Army Claims NGOs Helping Boko Haram Terrorists

Following the arrest of a high profile Boko Haram Commander last Sunday by troops of 251 Task Force Battalion Operation LAFIYA DOLE, the Nigerian Army, NA has disclosed that it has reliable information that some stakeholders in Nigeria’s North East have been assisting the terrorist group.

The commander, Mohammed Modu is an “Amir” in the Abubakar Shekau’s faction.

The army noted that support has been responsible for sabotaging the fight against terrorism in the area.

In a statement on Thursday by army’s acting Director Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, the Army said from preliminary investigations, the army found out that the Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram has been receiving “humanitarian support” of food and drugs supplies from some Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

“The NA strongly warns the affected agencies to desist from compromising Nigeria’s national security and war efforts against terrorism and operate in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding the operations of humanitarian aid workers, and in line with the guidelines and procedures of International Humanitarian Laws as well as the Laws of Armed Conflict.

“The NA wishes to remind the NGOs in the North East and members of the public at large that similar concerns were raised on this same issue previously.

“Thus, the NA will no longer tolerate such acts of sabotage inimical to the fight against terrorism by any organisation or agency, and will not hesitate to sanction any such recalcitrant organization as appropriate,” the statement read.

Despite the army’s claims that the insurgent group has been technically defeated, the terrorist group has continued to attack army barracks in North East as well as villages, sometimes making away with ammunitions, killing many and destroying properties.

Recall that the army had in 2018 levelled similar accusations against NGOs operating in the region.

Recall also that in December 2018, the army suspended the operations of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund in the North-East theatre until further notice.

The army later announced a reversal of the decision to suspend UNICEF from the North-East.