Nigerian Army Condoles Ohanaeze Over Death Of Prof Obiozor

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, has sympathised with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide over the death of its president general, Professor George Obiozor.

Prof Obiozor died a few weeks ago after an undisclosed illness.

The general officer commanding the division, Major General Umar Thama Musa, disclosed this when he visited Ohanaeze on Wednesday.

According to him, “Prof Obiozor’s death was a monumental loss for the Ndigbo and the nation at large. For this reason, celebrating this yuletide was not merry as usual, particularly for us within the South East.

“Our mood was that of sorrow and depression knowing that a hero and custodian of the culture and tradition of Ndigbo is no more.”

Professor Obiozor, the GOC noted, was the 10th president general of Ndigbo Worldwide’, adding that he was ‘a worthy leader of the Igbo nation’, and ‘discharged his duties and responsibilities diligently’.

He added, “He was a true Nigerian and an exceptional diplomat who has contributed positively in nation building and has represented Nigeria well in the international community.

“His exit will create a huge vacuum amongst the good people of South-East Nigeria and indeed the entire nation in general. His intellectual prowess, ingenuity and professionalism in handling both national and international issues was really impressive and he will highly be missed by all.”

Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, thanked the GOC for the visit.

Ogbonnia said, “It is very thoughtful of you that so short a time after you assumed office as GOC of the 82 Division of Nigerian Army, you consider it very appropriate to join us in mourning the demise of Professor Obiozor.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Professor Obiozor hailed from Awo-Omamma in Imo State. After his secondary school, he travelled to Switzerland and later to the USA for further studies.

He studied History, Philosophy, Political Science and International Relations and was actualized with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in International Affairs.

He served Nigeria in various capacities, some of which include the director general, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs; the high commissioner to Cyprus; Nigerian ambassador to the State of Israel and the Nigerian ambassador to the United States of America.

Obiozor led the Igbo delegation to the 2014 National Constitutional Conference; and was elected the president general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Sunday, January 9, 2021.