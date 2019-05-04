Nigerian Army Refutes NGO’s Claim That A Sick Soldier Was Abandoned

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army has refuted the claim by one of its officers, Lance Corporal Ochefu Emmanuel alleging that he has been neglected following his ill health.

The Army’s reaction is coming on the heels of a video clip produced and disseminated by a Non-governmental organisation, NGO “Help This Life In Need Foundation” in which Emmanuel with service number 13NA/70/3343 was appealing for help to fund his medical evacuation for kidney transplant.

A statement signed by Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa noted that the Nigerian Army is a caring service as it takes the welfare of its officers, soldiers and their family members as top priority.

The statement added that it is unimaginable to allege that the Army would abandon a soldier with medical problems.

The statement reads in part: “Although it is not in our character to expose Service personnel in public especially when they have medical challenges, it is imperative to put matters in proper perspective

“The Nigerian Army is a very caring service that has the welfare of its officers, soldiers and members of their families as top most priority. Therefore, it is unimaginable to allege that a soldier having medical problems would be abandoned by the Army as the video clip wants to portray

“It is not true that there was a medical board for financial help. The Nigerian Army has clearly established medical care and evacuation procedure which is being adhered to.

“For the benefit of doubt, the soldier in question was treated in 2018 at 3 different Nigerian Army medical facilities. It was confirmed that he had chronic kidney disease with renal failure. Both of his kidneys had failed and he became dependent on dialysis. Consequently, he had 20 sessions of dialysis at N50,000 per session paid for by the Nigerian Army

“Our medical experts have also confirmed that his definitive treatment is renal transplant. This was made known to him and properly counselled for, while arrangements for the transplant are being made. However, his situation is further compounded because of lack of donor. Nonetheless, efforts are on going for his evacuation and treatment

“Although he has also been diagnosed with retroviral situation, with a high chance of rejection if the transplant is done, we are unrelenting in ensuring that he is properly treated as machineries for a transplant have been put in motion, while search for donor is also ongoing

“We would like to thank all those well meaning Nigerians that showed concern about the plight of the soldier

“However, we would also like to the warn the Non-governmental organisation that facilittated the recording and dissemination of the video clip to desist from spreading falsehood without contacting the Nigerian Army authorities. The NGO may be attempting to defraud the public

“We therefore wish to warn the Non-governmental organization to desist from taking undue advantage of medical conditions of service personnel such as Ochefu Emmanuel to make money or defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement concluded.

As at the time of filing this report, the NGO has not reacted to the Army’s statement.