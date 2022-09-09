Nigerian Army Set To Evaluate Performance In 2022, Q3

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army on Friday said it is set to evaluate its third-quarter performance in 2022, with the aim of consolidating its gains.

The Army disclosed that the assessment was a part of the activities lined up for the third quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference scheduled to hold between September 12 to 16 in Abuja.

The Army Spokesperson, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said the event will create an opportunity for the Chief and Army Staff (COAS) to have head-on interaction with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding, field commanders and other senior officers.

The statement noted that the interaction will enable the officers to provide strategic guidance toward enhancing the Army’s operations and administration.

“Additionally, the conference will retrospectively and holistically evaluate all ongoing operational engagements of the NA, with a view to effectively project into the future.

“Expectedly, the COAS who is the conference convener will declare it open on Tuesday 13 September 2022,” the statement read.