Nigerian Association Demands Justice For Emeka Uzor Killed In South Africa

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) has condemned the killing of a Nigerian, Mr Emeka Uzor, in Windsor, Randburg, Johannesburg.

Uzor, who hailed from Enugu State, was allegedly killed on Feb. 8, 2026, after being fatally shot by Mr Xolani Khumalo and his team under circumstances that have raised concerns about the use of force and respect for human life.

In a statement issued by its President, Mr Frank Onyekwelu, NICASA described the incident as a grave violation of human rights and a tragic loss to the Nigerian community in South Africa.

Onyekwelu said the association condemned the killing in the strongest terms, adding that no individual or group had the right to take the law into their hands or deprive another person of life.

“We demand a full, transparent, and impartial investigation, and we will pursue all diplomatic and legal avenues to ensure that justice is served.

“NICASA calls on the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other relevant authorities to urgently investigate the matter and ensure accountability in line with the rule of law,” he said.

He urged members of the Nigerian community in South Africa to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding as engagements continued with the Nigerian Consulate, South African authorities and human rights institutions.

Onyekwelu also expressed the association’s condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones, while reassuring the Nigerian community of NICASA’s continued commitment to the protection of their rights, dignity and safety in South Africa.