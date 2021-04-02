Nigerian Bags 34 Years Jail Term For ‘Cyber Fraud’ In U.S.

47 SHARES Share Tweet

A Nigerian, Babatope Joseph Aderinoye, 30, has reportedly been sentenced to 34 years imprisonment for his involvement in cyber fraud that targeted United States residents, charity firm and education institution.

This was disclosed by an Acting U.S. Attorney, Nicholas J. Ganjei, as reported by Fox4News on Thursday.

“The types of fraud committed by Mr. Aderinoye and his co-conspirators not only have lasting ramifications for the affected victims but also threaten the integrity of our country’s financial systems.

“While today’s sentence is a decisive victory for the victims of Mr. Aderinoye and his co-conspirators, the overall fight against cyber fraud continues. EDTX will do everything in its power to bring other cybercriminals to justice, and to recover ill-gotten gains for those victimized,” the Attorney said.

One of the victims, Kristina Robertson, who ran a charity outfit, claimed that her hacked email address was used by Aderinoye to request for $100,000 from her bank.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also said it was in search of all his collaborators with a view to bringing them to book.

According to the FBI, Aderinoye (since 2018) defrauded people to the tune of $6.7 million using about 12 fake businesses, passports and 40 fraudulent bank accounts.