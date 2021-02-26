Nigerian Brewery Truck Loaded With Indian Hemp Intercepted In Imo

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Eagle-eyed operatives from the Imo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a Nigerian Brewery truck conveying 239kg substance suspected to be indian hemp.

The substance was said to have been concealed in beer bottles. The truck which departed Edo State was heading to Aba, the commercial nerve center of Abia state.

Femi Babafemi, who is NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, revealed in a statement that the seizure was made on Wednesday.

Babafemi said the NDLEA Commander in Imo, Nse Jack, revealed that the truck originally departed Idiroko, Ogun State, but stopped at Edo where the substance was loaded into it.

The enforcement officers arrested the truck driver, Okeke Linus aged 34, the truck conductor, Bokwagh Tivfa aged 29 and Chidi Ofondu aged 60 who is alleged to be the courier.

“On the 24th February, 2021, at about 1930hours, based on information, Imo state command intercepted a 40ft Fonton truck with registration number Lagos KJA 991 XZ, belonging to AG leventis, Aba, a transporter for Nigerian Breweries, Aba, suspected of conveying some quantities of cannabis sativa at the control bus stop, Owerri, Imo state.

“The truck, which had empty bottles in crates belonging to Nigerian Breweries, was taken to the command headquarters, Owerri for a thorough search. In the process, 13 big bags of dried weed suspected to be cannabis sativa and weighing 239kgs concealed in between the crates of empty bottles were recovered.

“The truck was coming from Idiroko where they had gone to deliver products and thereafter carried empty bottles back to Aba. They stopped at Okada, Edo state on the 23rd February, 2021 where they slept over, and it was in Okada they met the courier, Chidi Ofondu, where a total of 26 bags of the suspected substance were loaded.

“The trio left Okada in the morning of 24th February, 2021 to Aba enroute Owerri. Thirteen bags of the exhibit were dropped along the road in Imo state before they got to the control bus stop, Owerri same day where they were intercepted,” Jack was quoted to have said.