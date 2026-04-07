Nigerian Cancer Society Demands Blessing CEO’s Probe

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The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) wants Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, investigated over claims she fabricated a cancer diagnosis to solicit donations from the public.

The NCS Director of Publicity, Bashir Mohammed Ranccas, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday following outrage over the public fundraising appeal.

“Cancer is not a tool for manipulation,” the statement read.

“Such actions, if proven, could undermine years of advocacy and discourage life-saving generosity from donors.”

The NCS said Okoro had solicited financial assistance from Nigerians and received substantial sums from sympathetic members of the public.

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The Society said it intends to involve security agencies in the investigation and wants anyone found culpable to face sanctions. It also urged cancer patients and their families to use only verified platforms when seeking public support, and called on donors to exercise caution before giving.

The NCS described the development as disturbing and unethical, warning that any exploitation of cancer narratives for personal gain could severely damage public confidence and jeopardise support for genuine patients battling the disease.

The Nigerian Medical Association, Delta State Branch, had earlier dismissed a histology report attributed to Okoro, stating that the document was altered from the original result issued to a different person diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to the NMA statement, the named hospital, “Xinus Medical Diagnostics” did not issue any medical report to Okoro. It also noted that the facility’s proprietor, O.A. Odigwe, a consultant pathologist and NMA member, contacted the branch to clarify the matter after the report went viral.

“Xinus Medical Diagnostics is located in Asaba, Delta State and did not at any time issue any report to Blessing Okoro,” the NMA statement said.

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Meanwhile, in an interview with Lagos-based influencer Egungun of Lagos published Saturday, Okoro denied ever claiming a stage four diagnosis.

She claimed it was a “possible miscommunication,” and dismissed demands for an apology.