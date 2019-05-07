Nigerian Celebrities Redefining Nollywood

Advertisement

Nollywood as an Industry has grown immensely thanks to the filmmakers who relentlessly put their efforts into building one of the biggest film industries in the world.

With the production of improved cinematic movies it is safe to say Nollywood as an Industry has not only come to stay but has changed the way cinema/filmmaking is seen in Africa.

But this change did not come out of the blues. It was the effort of some bright and ambitious Nigerians whose adventure paid off.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER takes a look at some of these Nigerians who are shaping the movie industry in Nigeria and putting in extra effort to make Nollywood a global brand.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele Bello

Known for her role in the popular movie “Jenifa,” she starred in the sitcom ‘I Need to Know’ from 1998 to 2002. Funke is currently the only actress to have won in the Best Actress In A Comedy category at the AMVCAs and the only actress in the Yoruba arm of Nollywood to own an AMAA award for Best Actress for playing the character ‘Jenifa’. She has over 100 movies to her credit as actress, writer, and producer.

Genevive Nnaji

Advertisement

Genevieve Nnaji

She is a Nigerian actress, producer and director. Once referred to as the Julia Roberts of Africa by Oprah Winfrey.

Her movie lion-heart was the first original film from Nigeria to be acquired by the international streaming company Netflix.

Mosunmola Abudu

Mo Abudu

Advertisement

Known as Mo Abudu is a human resources management consultant, philanthropist and the founder of Ebonylife, once described by Forbes as Africa’s most successful woman.

The media mogul’s first shot at movies, “Fifty,” was a hit that was soon followed by The Wedding Party 1 and 2, grossing over a N100m in cinemas in 2017. Recently one of her creative works Chief Daddy was also acquired by Netflix.

Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli, Nollywood Actress

Advertisement

Is a Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film director, producer and a trained digital filmmaker. She studied at the New York Film Academy, and has written several screenplays such as; The figurine, Anchor baby, Fatal Imagination, Being Mrs Elliott, The First Lady, and Wives on Strike, The Rivals, a movie she co-produced with her friend and won the prize for Best International Drama at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival. It was the first Nigerian film to be premiered since the festival’s inception in 2003. The movie was given a 3-star rating out of 4 by the festival’s judges.

Mary Nnenna Njoku

Also known as Mary Remmy or Mary Remmy Njoku, is a Nigerian actress and film producer. She is also the CEO of Rok Studios, a film production studio in Nigeria. She produced and starred in “Thy Will be Done,” “Husbands of Lagos” starred and directed “Single Ladies” and “Festac Town.”

In August 2013, Njoku founded Rok Studios alongside her business partners Jason Njoku, since its launch, ROK Studios has produced movies and TV series like Festac Town, Single Ladies, Body language, Losing Control and Husbands of Lagos. In 2016, Njoku launched Rok on Sky, a network airing across the UK.

Njoku also launched Rok on DSTV, a network airing across Africa, in the same year, In April 2018, Rok Studios launched two new channels, ROK 2 and ROK 3.

Ayodeji Richard Makun

Also known by his stage name A.Y, the popular comedian is an actor, radio and TV presenter. He is the host of the A.Y Live show and A.Y comedy skits. His first movie, 30 Days in Atlanta was produced by him and directed by Robert O. Peters. He is the CEO of Corporate World Entertainment Nigeria.