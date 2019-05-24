Nigerian Celebrities Who’ve Quit Social Media And Why

For celebrities, social media platform is where they get to showcase not just their crafts but also everything that has to do with their personal lives.

Social media is a platform where you connect with people who you have probably never met. It provides users with endless (and mindless fun). And it’s a place where you can express your opinion with thousands of people at the click of a button.

But as many people know, it’s also a breeding ground for hate, especially for people with millions of followers (and haters), such as celebrities.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER put together a list of celebrities who have gone off social media, took a break at some point, wiped their social media accounts before announcing a new project, or who have ditched it forever. These stars have made headlines for leaving social media.

Here are the Nigerian celebrities who quit social media, and why they did it.

Burna Boy

Advertisement

Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy had announced his “permanent” departure from all social media platforms.

The Nigerian singer made this known on his Instagram story where he disclosed that his social media will now be managed by management.

Advertisement

Tiwa Savage

Early in March 2019, Tiwa Savage unexpectedly cleared out her Instagram page leaving just three photos behind, leaving fans wondering why she took the decision. Well, she is also yet to disclose the reason.

She however returned after two months, explaining to her fans that she needed a little break.

Miss you guys, sorry I needed a lil break. Got some great news to share soon … 2019 just about to start for me 🙏🏼🔥🔥🔥 — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) February 16, 2019

Davido

Advertisement

In April 2019, Davido revealed he’s dropping off all social distraction for a month to enable him complete his album. he also made it known that anyone who needs to contact him should Call Lati (his manager).

Cynthia Morgan

Nigerian Reggae/dancehall music sensation, Cynthia Morgan, had in 2017 revealed she plans to completely leave the internet 100% soon. In a series of tweets where the singer says the internet is killing people faster than cancer.

Advertisement

Teebillz

Nigerian talent manager, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz had gone off social media for 8 months after starting a mental health campaign on Instagram.

The manager revealed he was undergoing mental therapy.