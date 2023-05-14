Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci, Edges Closer To Guinness World Record

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, is on her way to break the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

The Akwa Ibom state-born chef started cooking on the 11th of May, and she is on her way to breaking the Guinness Book of Records for the longest cooking time.

So far, the 27-year-old has cooked for 69 hours and counting. She tagged the cooking project “Cook-a-thon”, a phrase literally coined from the word “marathon”

The current holder of the title Hilda seeks to break is an Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019.

Hilda is set to cook for 96 hours with just 6 hours of rest time and has about 18 hours left to break the Guinness World Record.

Many Nigerians have shown support for the chef including celebrities like actress Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Comedian Macaroni, actor Ike Ogbonna, and Tobi Bakre amongst others.