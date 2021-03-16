Nigerian Child Comedian Emmanuella Wins 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Nigerian child comedian, Emmanuella Samuel, has won the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The comedy star won in the “Favorite African Social Media Star” category of this year’s Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards which was done through public voting.

In this year’s edition of the award show, Emmanuella and Ikorodu Bois were nominated alongside Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo, South Africa’s Bonang Matheba, Uganda’s Ghetto Kids, and South African magician Wian Van Den Berg.

Emmanuella’s win came after her second nomination for the international award.

In 2016, she won the award for ‘Top Subscribed Creator’ from YouTube at the inaugural edition of the Sub-Saharan African YouTube Awards.

Reacting to her victory at the Nickelodeon awards, Emmanuella wrote in an Instagram post: “Congratulations to me as I won the Favorite African Social Media Star category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, I say thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you”.

The ceremony was hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live) and witnessed performances from the likes of Justin Bieber who sang his hit songs “Intentions” with Quavo, “Anyone” and “Hold On.”

Bieber led the pack with five nominations this year but won two.