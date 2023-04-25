Nigerian Coach Sacked For Office Romance Gets New Job With Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets has hired Nigeria’s Ime Udoka to head the team, according to reports.
The Nigerian had led his former team, Boston Celtic, to the NBA finals last season. However, he was sacked over his inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
According to the Associated Press, the Nigerian will replace Stephen Silas who was sacked after three seasons spell at Rockets.
The development has not been officially announced but it is expected to be confirmed before the end of the NBA playoffs.
Under the 45-year-old Nigerian, he led Celtics to a 51-31 record in his one season in Celtic.
The Celtics ended the season on a 26-6 run.
They also beat Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Miami in the playoffs and made it to the 2021-2022 NBA Finals.