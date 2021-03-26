Nigerian Confirmed As U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian born Wally (Wale) Adeyemo is now the new Deputy Secretary of the United States Treasury, following his confirmation by the Senate.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria, while announcing his confirmation on Friday, said Wally was one of the spectacular personalities and first African American to assume the position.

“Congratulations to Adewale Adeyemo on his confirmation as Deputy Treasury Secretary! He is the first African American to hold the position. The University of California and Yale alumnus was born in Ibadan, Oyo State and raised in Southern California. Kudos,” it stated.

Recall that U.S. President Joe Biden had prior to his inauguration, nominated him as part of the White House team that would drive his vision of rebuilding the country.

Reacting to the development, Secretary of the US Treasury, Janet Yellen, said Wally was the best person to occupy the position.

“Wally is everything @USTreasury needs right now: he’s spent his career working at the intersection of nat’l security and economic interests.

” He’s also a tireless advocate for the working class.

“I’m confident that Wally will handle his mission as Deputy Secretary like he’s handled everything else during his career: with integrity and excellence,” she tweeted.