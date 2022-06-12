Nigerian Democracy Characterized By Empty Promises From Leaders, Dashed Hopes- ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, has said Nigerian democracy has been characterised by “leadership of empty promises and dashed hopes since the country started this political dispensation 23 years ago.”

The union said many of those in leadership positions since then had dashed the hopes of the people who had anticipated an all-round development of the nation at the dawn of the democratic rule.

The Chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, who said this in a statement to mark June 12 stated that the exclusion of the best brains from Nigerian leadership through high nomination forms would place the country’s future in the hands of looters.

He said the high cost of nomination forms and other electoral expenses would perpetually keep elective positions out of the reach of the best .

The ASUU boss stated that it would take an average Nigerian professor who earns 416, 000 per month but saves 20 per cent of his salary over 100 years to be able to purchase presidential nomination form of the ruling party and over 40 years to buy the form of the main opposition party.

Akinwole said, “It is a strategy of handing over the country to those individuals who have looted the country in the past. If this practice goes unchallenged, Nigerians are in for not just another regime of poor governance but that of extreme corruption and looting.

“Given the level of prevailing level of corruption and loss of hope in the future, political leaders in Nigeria have shown lack of willingness and capacity and the capacity to protect lives and properties and they have successfully failed in promoting productive activities that can boost the Nigerian economy.

“Until we improve our economic situation democracy will not prosper. The only antidote to this is to have large percentage of middle class sufficient to support democracy. Build public institutions instead of giving money to people. No amount of money freely given will ever eradicate poverty in Nigeria.”

The ASUU boss advised that nothing will change except the country allows equitable distribution of wealth and access to quality education, health and security.

ASUU then urged the ruling elite “to shun corruption, greed and primitive accumulation as well as desist from fanning embers and cinders of disunity and violence.

Akinwole also advised governments at all levels to provide basic social infrastructure as well as provide employment opportunities in order to reduce poverty and crime.