Nigerian Female Police Officer Beats UK Fighter To Win World Boxing Title Belt

A Nigeria police constable, Mary Yetunde Aina, has emerged victorious after beating her opponent to clinch the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt in Portslade, East Sussex, London.

Aina, also known as ‘Iron Abbey’ and a serving corps in the Lagos Police Command, contested against United Kingdom’s Laura Pain, in the latter’s country on February 18.

The officer is a boxing judge and professional boxer who has distinguished herself greatly in the boxing sphere by winning several awards and recommendations as a Boxing Referee at the amateur level.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, in his congratulatory remarks on Sunday, commended the officer for her courage and giant strides in making the nation and the police proud.

His remarks, contained in a statement signed by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, called on sports enthusiasts within the Force to be unrelenting in developing their skills and dauntless in charting new frontiers in the world of sports.

He also charged officers of the Force to develop and diversify their talents towards the advancement of modern policing strategies, capable of strengthening the internal security of the country as required.

The IGP, however, stated his plans to receive the champion in Nigeria on arrival soon.