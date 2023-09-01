Nigerian Footballer Alex Iwobi Joins Fulham From Everton

Sports
By Isuma Mark
iwobi-and-wenger
Alex Iwobi and Arsene Wenger

Nigerian and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has left for the London Club, Fulham.

Advertisement

The two clubs have agreed a deal which could reach £22m for the Nigerian.

Although the deal is subject to a medical which Iwobi has already travelled to undergo, it’s thought that won’t prove a problem.

RELATED
Nigeria

Imo State To Give Automatic Employment To First Class Graduates

Nigeria

‘We’re In Trouble Without Your Help’ — Tinubu Urges UN To Assist Administration ‘Banish Terrorism’ From Nigeria

The former Arsenal star must complete the medical and the deal is sealed before the transfer deadline at 11pm on Friday.

He has played two games for Everton this season and sat out the last game in the home defeat to Wolves.

He has spent four seasons at Everton having joined from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement

He made 123 league appearances, scoring six times for the Toffees and was highly regarded at the Merseyside club.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement