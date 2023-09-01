Nigerian Footballer Alex Iwobi Joins Fulham From Everton

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian and Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has left for the London Club, Fulham.

The two clubs have agreed a deal which could reach £22m for the Nigerian.

Although the deal is subject to a medical which Iwobi has already travelled to undergo, it’s thought that won’t prove a problem.

The former Arsenal star must complete the medical and the deal is sealed before the transfer deadline at 11pm on Friday.

He has played two games for Everton this season and sat out the last game in the home defeat to Wolves.

He has spent four seasons at Everton having joined from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

He made 123 league appearances, scoring six times for the Toffees and was highly regarded at the Merseyside club.