Nigerian Footballer Jailed In Norway Over Sexual Assault

Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga has been sentenced to six months in prison by a Norwegian court after being found guilty of committing a sexual act without consent.

The 19-year-old, who plays for Norwegian club Molde FK, was convicted on Tuesday and ordered to pay 10,000 Norwegian kroner in legal costs, according to a report by TV 2 Norway.

The case stems from an incident reported to Norwegian police in late April 2025. Daga was later charged under Section 297 of the Norwegian Penal Code, which deals with sexual activity without consent.

During court proceedings, prosecutors requested a six-month prison sentence, a request the court eventually upheld. Public reports have provided limited details about the incident.

Daga’s lawyer, Astrid Bolstad, said the player was disappointed with the ruling and maintains that the encounter was consensual, adding that the ruling is not yet final and that the player intends to appeal.

“He is very upset about the verdict. He believes he is innocent and that everything happened with consent,” Bolstad told TV 2.

“The verdict is not legally binding yet. He should be treated like anyone else until the case is finalised,” Bolstad said, noting that Daga had continued to train normally in recent weeks.

In a statement issued later on Tuesday, Molde FK described the situation as difficult and confirmed that the player would not be included in the club’s matchday squad until further notice.

The club’s chairman, Tarje Nordstrand Jacobsen, said, “This is a very demanding matter for all involved. As an employer, Molde Football Club has a responsibility to look after our employees in a responsible manner, while at the same time having great respect for the seriousness of the matter and for the burdens this entails for all parties concerned.

“Based on the situation and the ongoing legal process, the club has decided that the player will not be part of the match squad until further notice.

The club had earlier announced in December that Daga would be withdrawn from training and matches while the case was ongoing.

Daga joined Molde ahead of the 2025 season and made 15 appearances for the Norwegian side, scoring three goals.

At international level, he represented Nigeria’s U-20 team and was the youngest player named in the country’s squad for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.