Nigerian Killed In Bangkok Car Crash

A 35-year-old Nigerian man, identified as Daniel, died in a ghastly car accident early Saturday morning in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Bangkok’s Prawet Police Station announcement on Tuesday, the accident occurred around 5:30 am on May 11th on a three-lane road near Soi Phatthanakan 53/1. Police identified the victim through a document found in the wreckage and confirmed his identity with the assistance of his Thai wife.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Daniel’s gray Toyota Vios speeding in the far right lane before losing control and crashing into the median. The car spun, hit a palm tree, and flipped over, coming to rest on its roof in the middle of the road. Though bystanders attempted to help the unconscious driver, the car ignited and was quickly engulfed in flames.

Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 10 minutes, but the vehicle was destroyed. Rescue workers used specialized equipment to extract the driver’s body and transport it to the Police Hospital for autopsy.