Nigerian Lawmaker Defends Guinea-Bissau Coup

A Nigerian House of Representatives member has defended the recent military takeover in Guinea-Bissau.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, representing the Ideato Federal Constituency, said Umaro Embaló merited his outing as president of the West African country.

According to the lawmaker, Embaló brought the coup upon himself through actions that undermined democratic processes in his country.

“The military coup in Guinea is wrong, but the Guinean President deserves what he got and should be charged with treason.

“The deposed, desperate President of Guinea disqualified all the major opponents that are contesting against him from different political parties, and the military disqualified him and took over the government, and he is crying that democracy is under attack. Is he not a fool?

“Any illegal takeover of power, either by hijacking the democratic process, by manipulating the judiciary or parliament, or by military overthrow, is the same and illegal. Therefore, Guinea should start anew because the deposed President doesn’t have a legitimate claim, nor does the military,” Ugochinyere said in a statement.

He called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to facilitate new elections rather than restore the ousted government.

The lawmaker criticised regional bodies for failing to sanction African leaders who exclude opposition candidates, citing a similar situation in Tanzania.

Ugochinyere further called for the deposed Guinea-Bissau president to be charged with treason “for undermining the constitution, the electoral process, and stamping on the power of the people to choose” their leader.

ECOWAS had earlier condemned the Guinea coup and imposed sanctions on the military government.

On Thursday, the regional bloc announced suspension of Guinea-Bissau from its decision-making bodies over the coup.

The ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC), which took the decision after an emergency meeting, said it was “in accordance with the provisions of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance 2001 (A/SP/12/01).”

The MSC sits under the Chairmanship of Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone and chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

Reacting also, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the coup.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres said any disregard of the will of the people who peacefully cast their vote during the November 23 general elections constitute violation of democratic principles.

The UN chief called for unconditional restoration of constitutional order, as well as the release of all detained officials.