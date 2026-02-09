Nigerian Magistrates Demand Pay Raises, Better Working Conditions

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Magistrates and judicial workers in Bauchi, Gombe, and Jigawa have advocated proactive measures to address welfare challenges impending effective administration of justice.

They said urgent actions are necessary to ensure improved welfare and better working conditions as well as protect Magistrates and judicial officers.

The stakeholders, including legal experts and activists, said this on Monday in Bauchi, Dutse and Gombe.

Magistrates and judicial workers in many states across the country have been demanding improved welfare packages, better working conditions, and financial autonomy to enhance their operations.

Idris Aminu, a Bauchi-based legal expert, who advocated improved welfare for the Magistrates, said good remuneration and working conditions are imperative in view of the heavy workload, security risks and poor earnings compared to their counterparts in the higher courts.

Aminu said the remuneration of High Court judges was commensurate with the demands of their offices, as they handle complex cases, deliver numerous judgments and work under intense pressure.

“Their salary reflects the energy and responsibility involved.

“In fact, any further improvement to enhance their comforts and address health risks associated with the job will be welcome.

“Judicial officers are being restricted from engaging in business or social activities, and expected to give full commitment to their duties,” he said.

Aminu decried poor salaries and welfare for the Magistrates in the state, adding that they were underpaid in spite of handling large numbers of cases at the grassroots.

“Magistrates are under the payroll of the state government, while High Court Judges receive their salaries from the Federal Government.

“Some states provided official vehicles for High Court Judges, providing official vehicles for Magistrates would ease transportation challenges, enhance their safety and enable them to focus more on their duties.

“It is uncomfortable and risky for Magistrates to use public transport and meet litigants unknowingly on the same vehicle.

“This could create security concerns or even conflict of interest,” he said.

According to Aminu, improved remuneration for sensitive positions will reduce the temptation for corruption and allow officers to concentrate on their duties.

A court registrar, who pleaded anonymity, described as “significant,” the welfare gap between High Court Judges and Magistrates in the state.

He lamented that while judges of the High Court received better welfare packages, including official vehicles, similar gestures were not being extended to the Magistrates in the state.

The registrar argued that poor welfare exposed serving and retired Magistrates to difficulties.

He, therefore, advised them to invest to secure their future, adding that some retired officers struggled financially due to inadequate earnings during the service.

Also, Bello Salisu, Chairman, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in the state, said the federal government had increased salaries of the High Court Judges by 300 per cent.

He described the development as positive, considering the country’s economic situation.

Salisu lamented that Magistrates and judiciary officers had not enjoyed similar increments, apart from the N70,000 national minimum wage.

He said the state government is yet to grant financial autonomy to the judiciary in spite of several requests by the union.

“The state government instead asked the union to submit a salary review proposal, which had already been developed using benchmarks from other states and submitted to the government two weeks ago.

“The state government provided official vehicles and housing for the High Court Judges, while the welfare and transportation needs of the Magistrates received little attention,” he said.

Salisu urged the state government to increase the salaries of the Magistrates by 100 per cent, considering their heavy workload and critical role in the justice system.

In Jigawa, Muneer Sagir, Chairman, Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN), has advocated improved welfare of its members to enhance justice service delivery.

Muneer, who decried the poor welfare of the Magistrates, called for urgent actions to reverse the trend, to ensure effective justice service delivery.

“The general welfare is poor because a Magistrates salary barely takes him to the end of the month.

“Apart from the salary, we have a N10,000 fuel allowance monthly, it has been static in the last 20 years.

“Initialy; we receive wardrobe and furniture allowances, but the immediate past administration decided to divide into 12, and add it into our monthly salary.

“Also, unlike High Court Judges, who go abroad, get new cars every four years, Magistrates don’t enjoy these privileges,” Muneer said.

He also called for the rehabitation of Magistrates’ quarters and court rooms, to enhance justice administration in the state.

However, Alhassan Muazu, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Gombe State Branch, has commended the state government over the distribution of 16 new vehicles for judges in the state.

He said the state government also embarked on High Court Complex project, and initiated viable welfare packages to provide better working conditions for the workers.

“Welfare of judges, Magistrates in Gombe State is a work in progress as Gov. Inuwa Yahaya has started constructing a new site for the High Court.

“This is coming after completing a new permanent site for the Sharia Court of Appeal, and well furnished for their comforts.”

According to Mu’azu, the association is engaging the state government towards ensuring improved welfare of the Magistrates and judicial staff.

He said ensuring welfare of judges will translatde into peace, noting that when justice was delivered in accordance with the law, there would be improvement, peaceful coexistence among the citizenry.

He expressed optimism over the willingness of the state government to enhance welfare of the Magistrates and judicial workers in the state.