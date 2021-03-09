Nigerian Man Who Dropped Out From British School And Got Scholarship From Davido Graduates With First Class

Jide Valentino Sanya, who was able to go back to school through Davido’s help after he dropped out in England due to lack of finance has graduated with a first class degree in Electrical Electronics Engineering.

Sanya took to his Twitter page ‘@OjaySanya’ to appreciate Davido for funding his education.

According to Sanya, he returned to Nigeria after he dropped out from a university in England due to financial constrain.

The young man however, graduated from a Nigerian University ‘Afe Babalola University’, after Davido set up a GoFundMe account for his education.

Taking to Twitter , the first class graduate shared his story and thanked Davido for his kindness.

The tweet reads; “I left England because money no Dey Lagos

mentor sets up a gofundme for uni @davido dropped funds to support my fundraiser (thanks to twitter folk) Resumed abuad and survived Nigerian education first class EEE

Thank You Jesus”

Responding to the man’s tweet, Davido said; “Crazy !! Happy for you.”