‘Nigerian Military Best In The World’ – Speaker Abbas Hails ‘Gallant Armed Forces’ On Remembrance Day

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has hailed the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallantry and patriotism, saying they remain the best in the world.

Speaker Abbas said this in his message to commemorate this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, which is marked every January 15, to mourn and celebrate Nigeria’s fallen heroes.

The Speaker stated that “Nigeria would not have been able to experience prosperity if the country was not safe and secure for businesses and other economic activities to thrive” he said.

“This underscores the critical role of the Armed Forces in the general well being of the nation.

“While parts of the country still experience security threats, the Armed Forces have risen to the occasion most times” the Speaker assured.

He, however, urged the military, security and intelligence agencies to do more in securing lives and property, which he noted is the primary responsibility of the government.

The Speaker equally mourned security agents who had died in the line of duty, describing their deaths as “heroic sacrifice” .

“The supreme prices they paid in their efforts to make the country liveable would not be forgotten” he said.