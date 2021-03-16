Nigerian Mining And Geosciences Society Confers Fellowship Award On NNPC GMD

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Mining And Geosciences Society has conferred a Professional Fellowship Award on the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Corporation, Mele Kyari.

The award was conferred on the GMD on Tuesday at the 56th 2020/2021 NMGS Conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

The Award conferred on the GMD is the highest professional award of the Mining and Geoscience Society professionals.

Speaking at the event, Kyari commended the NMGS for the Award.

He said that the NNPC under his leadership is focusing on developing the country’s gas infrastructure.

He said the need to focus on the country’s gas Infrastructure was based on the conviction that the Nigeria cannot achieve the quest for industrialization without developing the gas and power sector.

He said, “We have huge gas resources, but we have very little utilisation of gas and most oil and gas companies in Nigeria are in the business to look for oil and not gas.

“But then, in the process of looking for gas, they found gas. So we now have enormous gas that is greater than the oil we have.

“This means we need to find a way for overall utilisation of gas and this is very critical.

“But we cannot do this until we have the gas infrastructure in place and that is why we are focusing on the delivery of trunkline that will deliver gas in every part of the country.

“For instance, we are trying to complete the OB 3 gas pipeline and what that will do is to deliver additional two million SCF of gas to meet the demand of the western part of the country, provide gas resources for the corridor of the AKK pipeline and this will help us have 37 billion SCF of gas in the next two to three years on our network.

“This will be a catalyst for the growth and development of the country because without gas, without power, we won’t achieve industrialization of the economy.”