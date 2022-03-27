Nigerian Musician Kidnapped By SWAT Police Narrates Ordeal

Eche Abraham, an upcoming Abuja-based musician, has narrated how he was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and extorted by operatives of the Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT) of the Nigeria police.

Abraham, known by his stage name Soundboi, said the SWAT operatives arrested him on March 13, 2022, while he was travelling to Kogi State for an event.

“I was invited to a birthday show in Kogi State on 13 March 2022. On my way to Okene for the show which I was paid for, at the federal college of education, the vehicle I was in was accosted by some SWAT officers after they overtook us. The driver stopped, they asked me to come down, when I came down the next thing they said was ‘go into the car’.

“I was still asking what my offence was then I was given a slap. Still in shock, I maintained that I wanted to know why I should go with them, and even if I have to, I must go with the driver that picked me up from Gwagwalada park in Abuja.

“So, everyone on the bus was asked to go inside their vehicle, and later they told them to come down except me,” he told THE WHISTLER in an interview at the weekend.

The artiste said he was prevented from making calls as the operatives seized his phone after arresting him.

“They started asking questions like where are you from? Where are you going? I answered and even showed videos of myself as a music artist, yet they held me back.

“They started moving around from one isolated area to the other, they won’t let me go and won’t take me to a police station.

“Later I was taken to the side, then another officer came and also asked me a few questions like what’s on my phone, which I answered and said nothing but I do music.

“He asked me to open my phone and I asked why I should do so. I know as a police officer you don’t have the right to open my phone [but] I opened the Samsung and iPhone 7 plus for my safety and they went through it.

“When they got to my email, they started asking questions about chrome spam messages and cookies, I have to explain that these are normal things that happen when you go online.”

According to SoundBoi, the policemen asked him to pay them N250,000 before he could be allowed to go.

“It seemed like I was just kidnapped, for my life, I played along so I told them I don’t have such an amount, but I only have only N38,000 in my account which I can send to them to let me go, but they refused and asked for N100,000 but I told them I don’t have much money.

“At this point, they asked me to call my friends, the issue became serious that I had to start calling people and the money got to a hundred thousand,” he said.

The musician said the operatives subsequently took into the bushes, claiming that were going to conduct an interview.

There, he was “forced to confess in a video recorded by men of SWAT to being a fraudster which I am not, but I did it because we were in the push. A place where if I was killed no one would tell my story, so I was smart to play along.

“Later we went to the first POS and we couldn’t get up to a hundred thousand, it was at the second POS that I made the withdrawal and handed the money to them.

“They made sure that all the debit alerts were deleted from my phone, but I was able to hide the receipt and hold it to my advantage.

“After they collected the N100,000, I was dropped off by the road and they watched me enter the bike.”

The musician said the incident left him traumatized due to how he was threatened at gunpoint.

He added, “However, I reported the case to the police the following day because I couldn’t afford to miss the money I was paid for the day I was illegally arrested

“I appreciate my friends that took it to Twitter and the case got to police headquarters in Kogi, I also thank the men of Nigerian police for investigating the matter.

“Right now, the Okene DPO in Kogi has stepped into the matter. I just want my money back, it is not easy to make a whooping N100,000 in Nigeria today.”

According to the artiste, he is still in shock and devasted by the incident “knowing how difficult it is for artists in Nigeria today.”

The SWAT police unit was established in October 2020 to replace the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after the massive #EndSARS protests against police brutality and violation of human rights, among others.