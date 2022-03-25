Nigerian OAP Explodes After DNA Showed 2 Kids He Was Accused Of Fathering At 16 Are Not His

A Nigerian on-air personality, Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu, a.ka. Fada Kane, said he had just discovered that he is not the biological father of his two children after over 20 years.

Fada Kane, who works with FAD93.1 FM in Calabar, Cross River State, took to his Facebook page on Friday to make the revelation.

The OAP published court affidavits as well as details of a DNA test allegedly confirming that he is not the biological father of the children as alleged by his ex-girlfriend, MarryAnn Efa.

Fada Kane said not even a lawsuit by his girlfriend would stop him from letting “the world know” about what she had allegedly done to him, stressing that he’s “ready to spit” the truth.

His post reads, “This is to inform the general public that I, Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu popularly known as Fada Kane, is not the biological father of Anthonia Duke and Paul Duke as alleged by one Miss MarryAnn Efa Duke.”

“Attached here are the copies of DNA and court affidavit to further ascertain my claims. MaryAnn Efa and her family are free to contest the DNA results through the court where I too can legally file for damages for such allegations.”

Meanwhile, the OAP had revealed that he was only 16 when his ex-girlfriend alleged that he was responsible for her pregnancy.

“As soon as my mum heard “I am pregnant for your son” wahala set. I was just 16! At 17 I was already an alleged father of 2 and that was the beginning of this movie. I was thrown out of the house, pained and shamed by families and friends. Stay tuned for the rest of the story.

“They made me guilty even when I was innocent, l could remember the day a kid boomed on me, dragged me on my shirt with my name constantly on their lips calling me a useless father. Now you want me to suck it in? For 20 and some more years! No, I must let the world [know].

“I kept it, beared the pains (sic) for over 20 and some more years. Now the DNA results are here! The truth is here I’m ready to spit it. This ain’t no joke.”