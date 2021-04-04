Nigerian Pastor Infected With Covid-19 Encouraged By Words Of Awolowo

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The president of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for all Nations, Ukraine, Pastor Sunday Adelaja, has vowed to see the end of his coronavirus infection.

The notable cleric, who hails from Ogun state, Nigeria, says he’s encouraged to fight on by the words of late sage, Obafemi Awolowo.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he stated: “As I fight Covid-19, I recollect words of Awolowo ; It is not life that matters but the courage you bring to it.”

In a video broadcast on Saturday, Adelaja , who has been critical of churches in Nigeria, narrated that he contracted the disease from a lady who was helping the family with domestic work including serving them food.

He said she went home, traveled to see her parents but returned with the sickness unknown to him.

He said upon realizing that she was positive for covid-19, they had to seperately quarantine her and him.

“Yours sincerely has contacted Covid…I’m Covid-19 positive…Don’t panic,” he said, looking excited.

He stressed he was listening to his doctors as they check him out from time to time.