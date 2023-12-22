Nigerian Physicist Attempts To Break Guinness World Record On Longest Mathematics Lesson

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Physicist from Taraba State, Reken R. Maikama is set to put Nigeria on the World map, by attempting to set a record for the Guiness Book of World Records on an academic record tagged ACA-Tong for the longest mathematics lesson ever recorded.

Maikama began doing maths lessons yesterday at 9am at the Lab Department, Lecture Hall, Taraba State Polytechnic, Jalingo, Taraba and has already recorded 20 hours.

The young Physicist plans on taking over the world record from Suresh Babu, an Indian born on 31st May 1961, a Maths Teacher of Mahalekshmi, Therakulam, Punnamoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala who organised a world record programme to create an awareness about maths across people.

About 500 students, teachers, parents and villagers participated and took basic mathematics lessons in a 12 hours programme and set a record on14th September 2018 at Municipal Town Hall, Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, covering a total of 15 chapters in the entire 12 hours sessions.

However, Maikama who posted on his Facebook wall on Tuesday, said he wants to set a new record in Aca-tong for his country, Nigeria, because “we don’t have that record in academics, well we might have one if I succeed!”

He said: “I am doing this for Nigeria! I am doing this for Kaduna people because I obtained my B.Sc there, I am doing this for Gombe people because they gave me my Secondary School Certificate and made me who I am in Mathematics!

“I am doing this for Adamawa people, that’s my land of birth and where I am currently doing my M. Sc. Degree!

“And most especially I am doing this for Taraba State, my origin. I want to put Taraba on the world map if my attempt is successful.”

The Physicist said he is soliciting for support from Nigerians to win this record, adding that, “It’s Christmas season and the best gift I can get from anyone.”